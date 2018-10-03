AMG A45 details surface: 8-speed dual-clutch, drift mode, 400-plus horsepower





2016 Mercedes-AMG A45 4Matic

Although all eyes were on the Mercedes-AMG A35 at the 2018 Paris motor show, it's the upcoming A45 that promises real performance credentials. Now we have the latest details on the AMG A45 hot hatchback straight from AMG boss Tobias Moers.

The chairman of the management board of Mercedes-AMG told Car Advice in a Tuesday report the next-generation A45 will be an "all-new story" and it has "nothing in common with what you know today." Specifically, he said the A-Class based hot hatch will boast an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, unlike the A35's 7-speed dual-clutch.

Additionally, a new all-wheel-drive system will give the AMG A45 the capability to keep sideways, effectively, a "drift mode." Car Advice reported that the technology powering the sideways action will likely be computer-controlled and come from the E63. The tech gives even novice drivers the ability to take the car sideways with little to no effort required for the fun.

Sending power to all four wheels will likely be a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. The current mill makes 375 horsepower, but the next A45 will produce over 400 hp, according to Moers. It will also give the A45 plenty of distance apart from the A35, which was revealed with a 302-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine. Its performance specs also put it on par with the current A45, which gives the latter plenty of space to grow.

Aside from the added power and other goodies, AMG has worked over the chassis and frame to ensure a proper driving experience. Moers said AMG's additions have been an "improvement in every perspective" and the A45 will be more comfortable and rigid.

The next AMG A45 may not be the end of the line either. Rumors peg a hotter A45 S to arrive following the standard car, which will give AMG devotees plenty of options when it comes to performance hatchbacks. In the U.S., we'll make do with a future A35 sedan instead.