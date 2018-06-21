2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan spy shots





The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 is a little rocket. Its heavily breathed on 2.0-liter turbo-4 makes an otherwise unlovable car quite lovable. For its next generation of subcompact cars, Mercedes-AMG plans to offer two levels of performance in a car we hope to be more appealing, the new A-Class sedan. Updated versions of the CLA and GLA are expected as well. These shots show the tamer version of the A-Class, known as the Mercedes-AMG A35.

Mercedes-Benz introduced the 2019 A-Class at the Beijing auto show, and now we get to see the first of two hotter versions.

We've already seen spy shots of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback, and the sedan should share its powertrain.

Like the hatchback, the A35 sedan is expected to feature a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making about 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. The unique element is rumored to be an electric compressor that will build up boost pressure at low rpm to eliminate or reduce turbo lag and hand off to the turbo at higher rpm. Mercedes has a similar system in its 53 series models that is enabled by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The A35 will ride an updated version of the MFA (Modular Front-drive Architecture) platform used for the outgoing generation, referred to as MFA2. However, power is expected to go to all four wheels rather than send that much grunt to the fronts.

A hotter version, called either A45 or A50, will come as well. It should arrive in mid-2019 and is expected to produce more than 400 horsepower, up from 375 today.