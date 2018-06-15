2019 Volvo V60, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 BMW M850i xDrive: The Week In Reverse





2019 Volvo V60, Tarragona, Spain, June 2018 Enlarge Photo

Ford teased the 2020 Explorer as a cop car; we drove the 2019 Volvo V60; and BMW unveiled the 2019 M850i xDrive. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We got behind the wheel of the 2019 Volvo V60 in Spain. Rain showed that the three inches of ground clearance between it and the XC60 can be useful, but we'd prefer the sleek, sexy wagon over the SUV. You'd be surprised how similar the interior space actually is.

At the 24 Hours of LeMans, BMW finally showed the production version of its 8-Series coupe. Low, wide, and sleek, the reborn ultimate luxury coupe promises willing power and agile driving dynamics. Offered initially as the M850i xDrive, it will be motivated by a 523-horsepower twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8. The double-wishbone front suspension and five-link rear suspension will be aided by adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering, and available active roll bars. Watch for it this fall.

Ford showed a glimpse of the next-generation Explorer with teaser shots of a 2020 Explorer Police Interceptor. Set to arrive on a rear-drive platform, the Explorer Interceptor will come standard with all-wheel drive as well as a hybrid powertrain that promises a 40 percent improvement in fuel economy. We haven't seen the production version yet, but this cop car is a good first look.

The 24 Hours of LeMans weekend has automakers in a flurry of activity. Aston Martin used the venue to unveil its Vantage GT3 and GT4 customer race cars. A prototype GT3 is making its racing debut at LeMans and it is powered by the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 as the road car. Both cars will be ready for 2019 racing action.

Elon Musk has his hands in everything. The Telsa and SpaceX CEO's The Boring Company was awarded a contract by the Chicago Infrastructure Trust to build a high-speed underground rail line from downtown Chicago to O'Hare airport. No public money is involved and the fares are said to cost $20-$25 for the 12-minute trip.