2018 Ford F-150 Raptor sees price hikes

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford was definitely onto a good thing when it launched the original F-150 SVT Raptor almost a decade ago.

The desert-racing pickup truck is now into its second generation and it's priced quite a bit higher than the original.

Per Cars Direct, Ford's latest order guides for the 2018 F-150 range reveals a starting price of $52,170 for the Raptor Super Cab and $55,155 for the Raptor Super Crew. Both figures include a $1,495 destination charge.

That makes the second-gen Raptor quite a bit more expensive than when it first arrived for 2017, at which time it was priced from $49,520. It also makes the truck more expensive than when sales of the 2018 model first started, at which time it was priced from $51,080.

2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

Our advice would be to hold off if you were considering a Raptor and wait until Ford starts taking orders for the 2019 model. That's because the 2019 Raptor receives some substantial updates including new electronically controlled Fox shock absorbers that use sensors in the suspension and body and continuously adjusts damping in real-time to suit the conditions. There are also new Recaro seats and more color options to choose from.

All Raptors continue to feature a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 pumping out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic and a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system.

When contacted, Ford spokeswoman Dawn McKenzie said Ford, like most rivals, routinely alters pricing of vehicles throughout a model year.

Note, it's not just the Raptor that has seen some price hikes midway through the current model year. The range-topping F-150 Limited now starts at $62,855 for the 4x2 and $66,280 for the 4x4. Both prices include destination and are up $610 on pricing at the start of the 2018 model year.