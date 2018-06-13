Roadkill Nights returning to Woodward Avenue this August





Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge Enlarge Photo

The ever-popular Roadkill Nights event will once again descend upon Woodward Avenue in Pontiac, Michigan, this August. Dodge will sponsor the event for the fourth year running, the brand said on Wednesday, with plans to offer rides in both the Challenger and Charger Hellcat models, among several other activities.

Each year, Dodge and The Enthusiast Network's (TEN) Roadkill turn the historic Woodward Avenue into a street-legal dragstrip. The M1 Concourse is the site for the rest of the action, and Dodge and Roadkill fill the compound with numerous events and activities, including Dodge Challenger SRT Demon simulators, a show and shine competition, dyno testing, and a kids' zone. The northern part of the facility will also feature a skid pad to show off Challenger and Charger drifting action.

Of course, the big draw is the drag racing. This year, $40,000 total is up for grabs through two drag racing classes: big tire and small tire. Winners in each class will walk away with $5,000 cash, as will the fastest Dodge-powered vehicle in each class. Not a bad prize at all, but three years ago Dodge also handed off a Hellcat crate engine to the race's winner. Dodge also said another $10,000 will be awarded to the celebrity showdown race winner’s charity of choice. Celebrities will include personalities from TEN productions.

Roadkill Nights Powered By Dodge Enlarge Photo

The event will offer an array of food trucks for eventgoers to grab a snack when it's time for a break from the drag racing action.

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will take place on August 11, and it will unofficially kick off the activities of the Woodward Dream Cruise.