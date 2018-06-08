2019 Audi Q8, 2019 BMW X5, Porsche 919 Evo at the 'Ring: This Week's Top Photos

Jun 8, 2018
Audi Q8

Audi gained a new flagship SUV this week in the form of the Q8. It's a mid-size offering with coupe-like styling, and its aggressive looks are said to presage the new design for future SUVs from the brand.

Hyundai Grandmaster concept

Another SUV in the headlines this week was Hyundai's Grandmaster concept. The big SUV not only previews the Korean brand's new design language, but also a full-size SUV due in 2019 and thought to be called a Palisade.

2019 BMW X5

Nope. We're not done with SUVs yet. This week we saw BMW unveil a redesigned X5. The popular nameplate is into its fourth generation, with the newest version offering more power and space than ever before.

2019 Jeep Renegade

We told you we weren't done with SUVs yet. Also this week, the covers came off Jeep's updated Renegade. The cute looks are still there, and we hear there are some new powertrains too.

Porsche 919 Evo at the Nürburgring

Porsche's 919 Evo was spotted running some very fast laps at the Nürburgring, suggesting the automaker is using it in an attempt to break the German race track's all-time lap record. There are rumors that the unrestricted race car will be able to set a time well into the 5.0 minutes range.

2018 Peugeot 508 SW

French automaker Peugeot unveiled one of the most handsome wagons in the business. There's nothing too flashy about it; it's just good, clean design. Sadly we won't see it here.

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation

Speaking of good looks, GMC revealed the new Elevation version of its redesigned 2019 Sierra 1500. This is the truck for buyers who value style just as much as capability.

Kahn Design WB12 Vengeance

British coachbuilder Kahn Design revealed another example of its imposing WB12 Vengeance based on the Aston Martin DB9. The latest example has a coat of paint that would make the Hulk green with envy.

