Insert coin: Carvana continues to open car-vending machines across US





Carvana aims to cut out the middleman (read: the dealership) in the car buying process and has developed its own way of doing business...which involves car-vending machines.

The company continues to erect the massive vending machines across the United States, with the latest structure opening up in Orlando, Florida, the company announced on Thursday. The structure looks a bit like a see-through parking garage, but the mechanicals retrieve cars that buyers have purchased online; Carvana does not sell cars in-person. In fact, the company used to deliver vehicles to customers before the car-vending machines began.

Carvana will still deliver to new owners, but the car-vending machines are (obviously) the cooler choice. The company will even offer subsidized airfare for a buyer if he or she is set on using one of the handful of car-vending machines now in place across the U.S. The structures stand tall in Nashville, San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Tampa, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.

If the idea of having your new-to-you car—Carvana only deals in used vehicles—delivered from a vending machine isn't cheeky enough, the contraption literally requires the buyer to insert a fist-sized coin to begin the process. An on-site staff member will quickly gather the buyer's information, find the records, and hand he or she the mammoth coin.

After the driver goes home, Carvana backs the vehicle with a 100-day, 4,189-mile warranty and offers a seven-day money-back guarantee.

Although Carvana did it first, Singapore knows a thing or two about car-vending machines, too. One dealership on the space-constrained island opened an exotic-car vending machine that can stack 60 vehicles in total.

