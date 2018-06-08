Supra to NASCAR, 2018 Shelby Super Snake, Tesla Model X crash: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Ford Shelby Super Snake equipped with available wide-body kit Enlarge Photo

Word broke that the new Toyota Supra might head to NASCAR; Shelby released details of the 2018 Super Snake; and new developments surrounding a fatal Tesla Model X crash surfaced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The new Toyota Supra is coming next year and word has it that it will be heading to NASCAR's Xfinity Series. Said to replace the Camry as Toyota's race car, the new Supra would battle the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro on America's favorite ovals.

Hyundai showed the Grandmaster concept, a full-size three-row crossover SUV, at the 2018 Busan auto show. With a design related to the new 2019 Santa Fe, the Grandmaster is a clear preview of a bigger SUV to come, as well as the brand's future styling direction.

Shelby American revealed the updated Super Snake package based on the 2018 Ford Mustang. More than 800 horsepower now fires out of the 5.0-liter V-8 to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. It looks mean, and it's priced from $113,445 including the donor Mustang.

BMW unveiled the new 2019 X5 crossover SUV. With a more upright design, new safety tech, and a luxurious interior, the X5 will square off with mid-size luxury rivals later in 2018.

Federal investigators said the Tesla Model X involved in a fatal crash in California sped up before slamming into a highway barrier. The Autopilot system increased the vehicle speed after a slower driver moved out of the way, but the driver assist system did not attempt to brake or steer clear of the barrier.