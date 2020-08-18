Ram on Monday turned the pickup truck world on its head by unleashing the 2021 1500 TRX, a.k.a. the Raptor killer.

This is a full-size truck with proper off-road credentials and a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 tuned to deliver 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

But the TRX's production isn't going to be limited. Anyone can drive away in one, so long as they can front up the $71,690 asking price.

There will be a limited-production TRX Launch Edition, though. This model will be limited to just 702 units, meaning it's likely to sell out fast—even with its starting price of $92,010. Yes, Mercedes-Benz S-Class money.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

In addition to securing an early build slot, TRX Launch Edition buyers will also receive a truck with numerous extras as standard. This includes the Level 2 Equipment Group which adds carbon-fiber interior trim, red accent stitching, a head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, body graphics, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

There will also be some special touches unique to the TRX Launch Edition. For instance, all 702 examples will come in an exclusive exterior shade known as Anvil Gray. There will also be an aluminum plaque on the center console highlighting the vehicle as one of the Launch Editions.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

Production of the TRX will be handled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant located north of Detroit. The first examples will roll off the line in the fourth quarter of 2020. It also lists the VIN, the type of supercharger, and the maximum boost and horsepower ratings.

For now it appears the F-150 Raptor is well and truly outclassed, but Ford isn't about to take this challenge lying down. The Blue Oval has a redesigned F-150 Raptor also coming for 2021, and it's possible the automaker will also add a variant powered by the Mustang Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, potentially with 760 hp.