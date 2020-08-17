The current-generation Ford Mustang, the S550, has been putting smiles on dials since 2014, when it arrived with great fanfare as part of Ford's 50th anniversary celebrations for the Mustang nameplate.

Ford these days is focused on SUVs and pickup trucks, but the Mustang isn't going anywhere. In fact, the next-generation S650 was inadvertently confirmed in February to be arriving in 2022, by way of a job listing. That will give the S550 Mustang an eight-year life cycle.

Citing supplier sources, Automotive News (subscription required) reported last week that Ford will repeat the eight-year life cycle for the S650 Mustang, as opposed to an original plan of only a six-year life cycle. It would mean the S650 will take us all the way through to about 2030.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Those sources also revealed that the S650 Mustang will receive a facelift after its third year on the market, the same way the S550 was given a facelift in 2017.

We've also heard that a hybrid powertrain originally due for the S550 this year will now only arrive after the S650 is launched. The powertain is expected to combine a V-8 with an electric motor for a combination of top performance and efficiency.

What still isn't clear is whether the S650 will ride on the S550's platform or move to a new design. There are both rumors the S650 could use an updated version of the S550's bespoke D2C platform, or a version of the modular CD6 platform that debuted in the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. Stay tuned.