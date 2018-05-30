Aston Martin DB11 AMR, Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLB: Car News Headlines

May 30, 2018
2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR

Aston Martin has replaced its standard V-12-powered DB11 with the more hardcore DB11 AMR, and we've just tested it. The car sticks with Aston's new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 but sees the output dialed up to 630 horsepower. No word yet if an even more hardcore DB11 AMR Pro is coming.

Audi's Q8 flagship SUV is coming next month and the automaker is dropping hints via a series of teasers and online miniseries, the first episodes of which are already online. Judging from what we've seen, the production Q8 shouldn't stray too far from the cool concept versions Audi rolled out last year.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a compact SUV to sit between the GLA and GLC. According to dealer sources, it reaches the United States late next year as a 2020 model. Sadly, it won't be the downsized G-Class that many were hoping for.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

