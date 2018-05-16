Audi teases Q8 and associated miniseries





Audi Q8 sketch teaser Enlarge Photo

Feast your eyes on the Audi Q8's rear end via a teaser sketch the German luxury brand provided Monday. Along with the fresh teaser image, Audi also announced a Q8 miniseries that will feature on a special microsite.

The mini-series will feature five episodes beginning on May 21 through June 5. In the process, the Q8 will make its first appearances. The vehicle is scheduled to make its full appearance at an event in Shanghai in June.

Audi said viewers who tune in will be "rewarded with a first glance at the most thrilling Audi SUV of all times."

The series plotline sounds like a typical action flick. The episodes will take place in California and feature a couple by the name of Sandra and Quentin. Per the series description, "Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State, had it all. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all."

But, in a split second, everything changes for the two. Aside from the quick synopsis, we don't know what else to expect from the series, save for a few glimpses of the Q8.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2020 Audi Q8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The production Q8 shouldn't stray too far from the Q8 concept that debuted at the 2017 Detroit auto show. The concept previewed the new range-topping model with Quattro-inspired design elements and featured a plug-in hybrid powertrain that married a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor. Audi claimed the concept dashes from 0-62 mph in 5.4 seconds, and the total power output sits at 442 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

We've spied the Q8 in the past, and so far it looks like the production model will look nearly identical to the concept.

When the Q8 does reach the United States as a 2020 model, the crossover SUV will likely sport a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 that should send 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Eventually, a plug-in hybrid e-tron model could include a powertrain similar to the Q8 concept's plug-in hybrid system. SQ8 and even RS Q8 versions are expected too.

