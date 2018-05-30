David Lee and his controversial Dino visit Jay Leno's Garage

Follow Jeff Add to circle



David Lee, the famed collector of all things Ferrari, recently decided to build his own dream machine.

What started life as a 1972 Dino has been transformed into the restomodded machine now called a Dino Monza 3.6 Evo. Lee brought the car to Jay Leno's Garage so the affable car lover could give it a proper once over.

This is the Dino that Ferrari should've built, and that's the exact sentiment Leno has as well, although we're sure there are many purists out there who will happily disagree.

"I love the fact that you kept it all Ferrari", says Leno as he chats with Lee and learns more about the car. Leno is referring to the fact that Lee didn't swap in a non-Ferrari powerplant into the tail of this Dino. Instead, he opted to have a 3.6-liter Ferrari V-8 dropped in. This replaces the lame-duck 180-horsepower V-6 that used to live in that space.

David Lee has built a Dino Ferrari of his own Enlarge Photo David Lee has built a Dino Ferrari of his own Enlarge Photo David Lee has built a Dino Ferrari of his own Enlarge Photo

Lee has taken his Dino much further than an engine swap however, as the body lines have been slightly altered and the interior brought up to a spec more befitting of the car. Out back, a clear cover sits over the engine while the Daytona seats have been retained to keep the cabin beautiful. All of the changes add up to a gorgeous machine that now produces 400 hp and is sure to be an absolute joy to drive.

Jay and David walk through the entire car before hopping in and going for a drive. Along the way, Lee informs Leno that the British car builders who helped bring his vision to life can produce up to five examples per year. Lee will take the orders and sell them on behalf of Mototechnique, which is the shop responsible.

Leno remarks that this classic machine doesn't need all of the wings, vents, and spoilers which seem to cover modern machines. Instead, the Dino is a perfect five to seven tenths car. Just as enjoyable on a brisk canyon road as it is during a relaxed coastal cruise.

Lee knows a lot about what he wants to see from a Ferrari, be it new or old. He's clearly crafted a classic Dino in a manner that makes sense for today's world. And also for today's restomod-seeking customer who is willing to fork over what should be a colossal amount of cash to own one.