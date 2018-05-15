Aston Martin DB11 Volante, Porsche Cayenne Hybrid, Lexus LQ: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin's DB11 can be had as either a coupe or a convertible, which is referred to as a Volante by the British automaker. We recently drove the latter on the California coast to find out just how grand Aston Martin’s latest grand tourer actually is.

Porsche's latest Cayenne has spawn its first hybrid variant, a plug-in hybrid with 455 horsepower on tap. We recently took to France to test it out.

Lexus parent company Toyota has registered the LQ name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It's possible the name will be used for a luxury crossover based on the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept unveiled earlier in the year.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante video road test

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid first drive review: Porsche’s case for electrification

Might a flagship crossover for Lexus be called the LQ?

2018 Toyota C-HR review

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante spy shots

Nissan begins offering rebuilt Leaf battery packs

Bernie Ecclestone pays $5M for Senna's race-winning McLaren Formula 1 car

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

DS 8 flagship in the works for 2020

Shoppers in Canada may wait nearly a year to buy new Chevy Bolt EV