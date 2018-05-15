New 2019 Hyundai Veloster starts at just $19,385

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2019 Hyundai Veloster N, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

Hyundai has reshaped and reworked its Veloster. After its debut at the Detroit auto show earlier this year, the 2019 Veloster will hit the U.S. market during the second quarter, which is any time now. We know a number of the specs of this quirky hatchback, and now we finally know how much it will cost. The base price of the Veloster is just $19,385.

That gets you a car fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox and the Nu 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai offers a 6-speed automatic, but that bumps the price by an even $1,000 to bring the total to $20,385.

Regardless of which gearbox you choose, the Veloster offers up three driver-selectable modes: Normal, Sport, and Smart. Each mode alters the way the engine, transmission, and steering behave, though the manual gearbox cars just let you choose between Normal and Sport for the transmission.

Those looking for a bit more grunt will want to jump to the Veloster Turbo with its 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that spins out 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. It is offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. Down the line, Hyundai plans to offer a B&M sport shifter for manual transmission models, which are labeled R-Spec.

The Turbo R-Spec with the manual starts at $23,785. If you want the dual clutch you'll have to spend at least $26,285. All Turbo models come with larger front and rear stabilizer bars, while the manual versions have Michel Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

Hyundai offers even an better appointed Veloster called the Turbo Ultimate. Ultimate equipment includes leather upholstery and contrasting interior colors. The Turbo Ultimate with the manual costs $27,535, while the DCT will run you $29,035.

No matter which Veloster you pick, you'll find a multi-link rear suspension, brake-based torque vectoring on the front axle, and a load of new safety features, including active lane control, blind-spot monitors, a driver attention monitor, automatic high beams, forward-collision warnings, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Hyundai has seven colors to choose from on the new Veloster. The are Ultra Black, Chalk White, Sonic Silver, Thunder Gray, Sunset Orange, Racing Red, and Space Gray. We'd love to see a little more diversity there—no blue, green, or yellow.

The Veloster comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreeen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 8.0-inch version with navigation and real-time traffic info is available, but Hyundai isn't saying for how much or on what models.

Options include an Infinity premium audio system with eight speakers, a head-up display, satellite radio, and Qi wireless charging

All of the prices include a freight charge of $885. What isn't included is more information on the pricing and availability of the upcoming Veloster N. That's the one we really want to drive.