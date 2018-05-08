BMW won't make an M2 convertible, but this German company did





BMW does not offer the wonderful M2 as a convertible, but that hasn't stopped a German company by the name of Lightweight from modding the standard convertible into something comparable. With some modifications and M2 parts, Lightweight will transform a standard 2-Series convertible into a drop-top track weapon.

To start, the power figure actually outdoes the M2 and M2 Competition. After the German tuner works its magic, power surges to 422 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The standard M2 makes 365 hp, while the M2 Competition produces 405 hp.

Lightweight didn't fully detail the tuning process, but we know it includes a titanium exhaust, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission borrowed from the M4 GTS, and the M2's specific axles and differential. The company then added Bilstein Clubsport coilovers to handle the extra power and also tweaked the ABS settings to perform like the M4 GTS.

It has the performance, but does it look the part? Thankfully, yes, and Lightweight hasn't gone over-the-top with aftermarket body parts. Instead, the tuner fit carbon-fiber components for the hood, front splitter, kidney grilles, side blades, rear spoiler, and diffuser. M2 badges also reside in the proper places. Inside, carbon fiber is still aplenty, and black leather seats wear blue color-contrasting stitching.

Unfortunately, the M2 convertible is a one-off project to showcase Lightweight's expertise. According to the company, it would cost around $89,000 to recreate the car for production purposes.