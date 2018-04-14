Porsche 911 Speedster, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Aston Martin Vantage: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 991 generation Porsche 911 is on its way out, and Porsche is preparing a special 911 Speedster variant to send it off. A prototype was spotted this week, revealing signature Porsche speedster design cues such as the double-bubble rear deck and raked windshield.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied this week is a hardcore Aventador variant. It's tipped to revive Lamborghini's SVJ designation, which was last used on the Miura SVJ of the 1970s, and like the 911 Speedster above it could just be the last version of the Aventador before the car's successor arrives.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

One of the big reveals this week was that of the updated 2019 Chevrolet Camaro. There's new styling front and rear and the track-focused 1LE option has finally been made available with the Camaro's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 base powertrain.

2020 Ford Focus

We also saw the covers come off a redesigned 2019 Ford Focus. The new model is similar in size to its predecessor but offers more space thanks to a longer wheelbase and flatter floor. Unfortunately we won't see it in showrooms until the fall of 2019.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage first drive

Aston Martin has a new Vantage on its hands but is the car different enough to warrant trading in the previous model? Oh yes. It's light, it's taut, and as we found out in our first drive, it's got one of the best V-8 engines currently in production.

2019 Ram 1500

Another vehicle we drove is the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500. The truck is even bigger and bolder than before, but it also rides much better. We're talking near luxury sedan levels of comfort.

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Toyota is conducting some final tests of its modern-era Supra ahead of an expected launch early next year. The latest prototypes are wearing the least amount of camouflage gear we've seen yet.

Final Pagani Huayra coupe

Pagani revealed this week that it has built its final Huayra coupe. Just 100 examples exist, and the final one has a livery that matches the colors of Mercedes-AMG's Formula 1 car. Recall, the Huayra's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 is actually built by AMG, so there's a bit of a connection there.