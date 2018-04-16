VW Golf spy shots, Katech Corvette Z06 engine, Bugatti telemetry: Today's Car News

News
Bugatti Chiron first driveEnlarge Photo
Volkswagen engineers are out testing the next generation of the Golf hatchback. The new car is still at the test mule stage but the first prototypes should be out soon since production starts next year.
The folks at Katech have developed another impressive engine, this time for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. You can watch a complete build of the 686-horsepower-at-the-wheels monster.
Bugatti's Chiron hypercar keeps in constant communication with the factory back in France via a telemetry system. And since there are so few of the cars, each can be monitored in real time.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Volkswagen Golf spy shots
Watch the complete build of a 686-HP Katech Corvette Z06 engine
Bugatti owners can rest easy as technicians monitor cars in real time
Slowing sedan demand forces GM to cut up to 1,500 jobs in Ohio
Porsche plans 500 fast chargers in US by end of 2019
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid: weekend drive review
Pininfarina hypercar will do 0-60 in under 2 seconds, cost over $2M
6 things to know about the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
DS teases DSX E-Tense electric GT concept
Carmakers want emission, CAFE tweaks, not huge rollbacks, but won't say so publicly
