Bugatti owners can rest easy as technicians monitor cars in real time

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Tesla has popularized remote monitoring and updating of cars with its “over the air” system, but it wasn't the first automaker to do so.

Bugatti had a similar system in place when it launched the Veyron last decade and with the car's successor, the 1,480-horsepower Chiron, the French brand has taken its remote services to the next level.

Since there are so few Chirons on the road—Bugatti will build a maxmium 500 units—the cars can all be individually monitored.

Telemetry data from individual cars is constantly sent back to Bugatti's headquarters in Molsheim, France using the mobile network, and should there be an issue the owner can be contacted. This could be as simple as letting the owner know the pressure in a tire is too low, or if the issue is more serious that a Bugatti “flying doctor” will head out to give the car a closer look.

Bugatti Chiron telemetry Enlarge Photo

The Chiron's system keeps a close eye on about 10,000 signals from all parts of the car, including the engine, transmission, brakes, lights, air conditioning and infotainment. The data is transmitted on a real-time basis, something that is normally only experienced in motorsports. Bugatti can also use the system to make software updates to the car.

Of course, there is the loss of privacy with such a system, so Bugatti asks permission from owners before switching it on. Bugatti also limits the number of staff with access to the data.

Bugatti's sales boss Hendrik Malinowski likens the system to a highly personal concierge service you might find in a luxury hotel.

“With our telemetry system, we can provide our customers with assistance in all technical matters related to their Bugatti, at any hour of the day and, if necessary, also of the night,” he explained.