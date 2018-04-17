Shelby GT500 spy shots, Focus ST spy shots, Maybach SUV concept: Car News Headlines

Apr 17, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Ford's latest prototypes for the new Mustang Shelby GT500 are wearing the least camouflage gear yet. Clearly visible are the car's new aero elements, massive brake discs, and Cobra badge.

Another Ford making the spy shots round is the sporty ST variant of the recently revealed fourth-generation Focus. The new ST is expected to feature a smaller engine but more power.

Mercedes-Maybach will use the upcoming Beijing auto show to present an SUV concept that incorporates the luxury of one of the marque's high-end sedans. It's thought the concept will preview a planned Maybach version of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video

2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots

Mercedes-Maybach teases Ultimate Luxury SUV concept

Gas prices expected to rise this summer

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video

2019 Jeep Cherokee gas mileage review

Rebel TRX listed as “upcoming vehicle” on Ram website

2018 Jaguar XF review

To outmaneuver Navigator, Cadillac offering $10,000 off Escalade

17 states have passed extra fees on EVs; is that fair?

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan confirmed for Beijing auto show Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan confirmed for Beijing auto show
2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder spy shots and video
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots and video
2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots 2020 Ford Focus ST spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.