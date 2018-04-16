Rebel TRX listed as “upcoming vehicle” on Ram website

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ram has apparently confirmed that it will put a Hellcat-powered Rebel TRX into production.

On the Ram Trucks website under the heading “Upcoming Vehicles” is an image of the Rebel TRX concept with the tag “Get Ready For The Off-Road King.”

We've reached out for comment from Ram parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and are still waiting to hear back.

The TRX would be a competitor for the Ford F-150 Raptor, the leader in capability for factory-built off-road trucks.

However, Ram made Raptor fans shiver at the 2016 Texas State Fair when it introduced the Hellcat-powered Rebel TRX concept.

It's not the first potential clue we've had from Ram. In one of the official press photos for the interior of the redesigned 2019 1500, the clock read a time of “7:07,” possibly a reference to the 707-horsepower rating of the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. FCA brands have dropped similar clues in the past for other cars. We should note though that the Rebel TRX concept's Hellcat was detuned to 575 hp.

The latest news comes just weeks after enthusiast site 5thGenRams learned from its sources that a Rebel TRX was coming, and with two powertrain options. One would be a naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V-8 for a slightly tamer Rebel TR model with 520 or 525 hp. The other would be a full-bore Hellcat with 707 hp in a Rebel TRX.

The Rebel TRX concept we saw in 2016 had pretty much everything necessary to take on the Raptor: off-road capable suspension, big knobby tires, a wide-body kit to house its wider track, and, of course, that engine.

Upon its reveal, Jim Morrison, head of Ram in the U.S. told us that while it was just a design study, the concept would be considered for future production. That concept was a fully engineered example that could not only run, but could perform off-road. Morrison boasted it could go 100 mph anywhere on its 37-inch tires with 13 inches of wheel travel, internal bypass shocks, and upgraded suspension.

While FCA has so far remained mum on the topic, it's strange that we haven't seen a single spy shot of a mule or modified Ram testing if it really is launching later this year. Every product to be powered by the Hellcat engine has had to endure extensive testing for cooling and performance, all leading to lots of spy shots. So far, we've seen no spy shots of a potential Rebel TRX, so we don't know if it will be based on the outgoing pickup, which is still in production, or the new 2019 Ram, which is hitting the market now.