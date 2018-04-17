Mercedes-Maybach teases Ultimate Luxury SUV concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Maybach has given us our first look at a concept set to debut this month at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

Maybach has released a teaser sketch and video that provide a glimpse at the concept's interior, which is lined in leather and accented with polished metal and blue ambient lighting. Maybach says it is also developing a matching furniture collection that reflects the design idiom, form and material mix of the concept. It's something we've seen from rival ultra-luxury marque such as Bugatti.

The concept is the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury, and according to the designers it blends the luxury of a high-end sedan with an SUV body style.

Teaser for Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept debuting at 2018 Beijing auto show Enlarge Photo

This suggests we're looking at an early preview of the oft-rumored Maybach version of the next-generation Mercedes GLS, which is doing the rounds in prototype form and due in showrooms next year as a 2020 model. There are rumors the new full-size SUV will be unveiled in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show.

But getting back to the concept, it's said to also depict a further evolution of the Maybach design language, which will be utlized on future production models to further distinguish them from the Mercedes models on which they're based.

We'll have more details soon as the Beijing auto show starts April 25. It's where Mercedes will also unveil its first-ever A-Class sedan. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.