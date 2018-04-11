Final Pagani Huayra coupe enters production





Final Pagani Huayra coupe Enlarge Photo

Pagani will soon end production of the Huayra coupe as the final car enters production. The Italian hypercar maker should finish the final iteration of the Huayra in roughly two months, duPont Registry reported on Tuesday.

The final car is the 100th example of the Huayra. Like the previous 99 examples, it will feature the unique Mercedes-AMG built 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine making 700 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Pagani inked the AMG supply agreement for 100 engines, which explains why the Huayra ends its run after seven years. The supercar first burst onto the scene in 2011 as a follow-up to the Zonda.

Pagani will build the 100th and final Huayra, called "II Ultimo," for CEO of Prestige Imports, Brett David, and it will sport a German flare. In honor of the supercar's AMG-sourced engine, the exterior will bear the livery colors found on Lewis Hamilton's F1 car, a Mercedes.

Final Pagani Huayra coupe Enlarge Photo

The color scheme looks absolutely stunning washed over the Huayra. A subdued gray is the primary hue, while turquoise-aqua is used for exterior striping, the mirrors, and even the tire sidewalls. The interior receives a similar treatment with turquoise and gray colors covering the dash, doors, and center console, offset by white seats.

Final Pagani Huayra coupe Enlarge Photo

Although we're waving so long to the Huayra, Pagani isn't going anywhere. CEO and founder Horacio Pagani recently spoke of the car's successor and said it will still embody pure driving. The next supercar will not rely on any electrification and will still incorporate a manual transmission. However, a battery-electric car is also in the pipeline.