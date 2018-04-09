Bigger and better 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickups coming next year

Apr 9, 2018

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teaser image

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD teaser image

Enlarge Photo

The introduction of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is Chevrolet's biggest truck news this year, but more is yet to come from the bowtie brand. Now we see a new teaser image for the 2020 Silverado HD. Chevy published the official image on Tuesday and announced the Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD will debut in the fall of 2019.

Chevrolet's announcement was light on details, but the brand did say the 2020 Silverado HD pickups will prioritize heavy-duty truck buyers' needs. We should also expect larger proportions and "bolder" design.

From the lone image, we can see the 2020 Silverado HD will forego a bowtie badge in favor of "Chevrolet" spelled out across the grille bar. It also appears the truck will accept the 2019 Silverado 1500's headlight treatment with a split and sculpted look. Angular LED lights appear to sit on top, while traditional headlights sit below the grille bar. Aside from the lights, the teaser image shows a massive hood scoop, likely ready to suck in air to cool a choice of a Duramax diesel V-8 or gasoline V-8 engines.

It's certainly an early announcement. Chevrolet added that production of the 2020 Silverado HD will begin in Q3 of 2019. We're well more than a year away from the truck's production date, but clearly, Chevy wants to build on its truck momentum. The brand revealed the 2019 Silverado 1500 in January and introduced its new line of medium-duty trucks—the 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD—more recently in March.

Production will take place at the Flint, Michigan, assembly plant. Watch for additional details on the heavy-duty pickup in 2019.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Hybrid Kinetic to present Pininfarina-styled H500 concept in Beijing Hybrid Kinetic to present Pininfarina-styled H500 concept in Beijing
2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots and video 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots and video
Porsche 919 going on goodbye world tour, destroy lap records along the way Porsche 919 going on goodbye world tour, destroy lap records along the way
Carroll Shelby's personal car collection heading to auction Carroll Shelby's personal car collection heading to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.