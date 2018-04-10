Pretend your 2018 Dodge Durango is fast with the SRT-inspired Rallye Appearance package





2018 Dodge Durango GT Rallye Appearance package Enlarge Photo

The Dodge Durango GT exists for rational consumers who want a family vehicle with a touch of sportiness. Now, Dodge is giving those buyers an appearance package that lets owners o V-6-powered Durango GTs make their SUVs look like high-horsepower R/T and SRT models

The new Rallye Appearance package for the Durango GT comes with a performance hood with a cold air duct and two heat extractors, a performance front fascia, and LED fog lamps from the Durango R/T and SRT models. The package is offered with Durangos ordered in Vice White, White Knuckle, Octane Red, Redline Red, DB Black, Granite, or In-Violet.

CHECK OUT: Living and working with the 2019 Ram 1500

The price is $1,495 and buyers can order now.

While the Durango SRT derives its power from a 6.4-liter V-8 that makes 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, the Durango GT gets a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that produces 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. With the Rallye Appearance package, you can pretend you have the former engine under that ducted hood. You can even complete the illusion by prying off the GT badges, buying a set of SRT badges, and fixing them in place.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.