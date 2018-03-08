New Silverado 4500HD/5500HD/6500HD trucks join Chevy’s commercial fleet

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Oh, the Silverado 3500HD? That’s cute.

Chevrolet is making its return to the medium-duty truck business with the even bigger Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD, which are being introduced for the 2019 model year alongside a redesigned Silverado 1500.

The Class 4, 5 and 6 cab chassis trucks trucks were unveiled Wednesday at the 2018 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis and should be in production by the end of the year. They will be available in regular and crew cab models, with 2- and 4-wheel-drive capability and a wide range of weight ratings and wheelbases. Chevy will also offer the trucks with OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity, which many fleet management companies today require.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 6500HD Enlarge Photo

The standard powertrain is a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel with 350 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, while the standard transmission is an Allison unit with a Power Take Off option.

Chevy boasts the trucks will be highly maneuverable and among the easiest among the competitive set to upfit with specialized bodies, such as dump bodies, rollbacks and freight boxes. For example, the trucks feature clean, one-piece straight frame rails for easy upfitting, as well as lightweight fiberglass hoods with clamshell operation for easy maintenance.

Among the potential rivals are the Ford F450/F550/F650 and Ram 4500/5500 trucks.