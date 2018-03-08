2019 Volvo V60, 2019 Bentley Bentayga V8, 2019 Nissan Altima: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

Wagon fans can look forward to a handsome new option this year in the form of the 2019 Volvo V60. It debuted this week at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show and will reach showrooms later this year, at which point it will be joined by a new S60 sedan.

Bentley may pride itself on its big 12-cylinder engines, but there's no shame in going with the smaller 8-cylinder engines the British brand offers. The performance difference is barely noticeable and the smaller, lighter 8-cylinder actually results in better handling.

Nissan has a redesign for its Altima coming up. The automaker has released a teaser sketch that hints at the new look for the popular mid-size sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

