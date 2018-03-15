Kia teases interior of 2019 K900 flagship sedan

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia on Thursday provided the first glimpse at the interior of its redesigned K900 flagship sedan, which is due on sale later this year as a 2019 model.

The glimpse comes in the form of a teaser sketch that hints at an elegant, almost minimalist-like design for the cabin of the new K900.

Stitched leather lines the top of the dash and is separated from the lower portion by a strip of real wood trim. We're told that most of the controls are also formed from real metal.

The design also integrates a pair of 12.3-inch digital screens, one serving as the main instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment hub. A special touch is the use of proximity sensors to only illuminate those controls that the driver or a passenger is attempting to reach.

Teaser for 2019 Kia K900 Enlarge Photo

The exterior looks like it will match the elegance of the interior, judging by the latest teaser sketches. The grille is said to feature 176 individual cells forming its mesh pattern, and from here graceful lines stretch back over a long hood and sweep through to the rear flanks, culminating at a clear rear. Both the head and taillights feature a twin-bar graphic that Kia refers to as a Duplex Comet motif.

From spy shots of prototypes, it appears the new K900 will be longer and sleeker than the model it’s set to replace. Its platform should be the same one found under the Genesis G90, and its powertrains should be shared with the Genesis as well, meaning a 365-horsepower 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 in base trim and a 420-hp 5.0-liter V-8 in range-topping trim.

Kia hasn't said when the covers will come off its new K900, though executives have hinted at a debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, which starts March 28.

While the current K900 only reached the United States for the 2015 model year, the car has been on sale overseas since 2012, which is why it's being redesigned now. Expect the redesigned K900 to start close to the current model's $50k sticker.