McLaren F1 successor to be company's fastest road car to date





McLaren BP23 supercar sketch

McLaren has confirmed its F1 successor, codenamed BP23, will indeed be its fastest road car ever. Translation: it will be faster than the original F1, which set a world record with its 243 mph top speed.

The company's CEO, Mike Flewitt, confirmed the accolade at the Geneva motor show on Friday and explicitly said the BP23 "hyper GT" will exceed the 243-mph mark. Additionally, he said the hypercar will make its debut this year.

The BP23, which stands for "bespoke, project two, three seater," will, as the name implies, retain the F1's center seating position with two seats flanking the driver, but it won't chase lap records with its top-speed figure.

McLaren BP23 supercar sketch

Instead, the BP23 will be more of grand tourer, although it will likely produce more power than the P1, which muscled 903 horsepower. We know the BP23 will be a hybrid like the P1 and power should come from the 720S' twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. Electric motors will send the engine's output past the P1's already outrageous specs.

McLaren BP23 development mule

When it debuts, the BP23 will sit aside the McLaren Senna as part of the supercar maker's Ultimate Series, wearing a real name, not an alphanumeric nameplate like the Super and Sports Series cars. McLaren said in the announcement it will reveal the BP23's final name closer to its reveal later this year.

Teaser for McLaren BP23 F1 successor launching in 2019

Speaking of the reveal, McLaren will host a private debut for customers ahead of its public debut. There, 106 lucky individuals will see the car first before McLaren Special Operations begins the customer personalization process ahead of production.

Why 106? McLaren will build just 106 examples of the BP23 supercar, and each has already been sold for £1.6 million, or roughly $2.2 million USD.