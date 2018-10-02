Toyota Supra debut confirmed for 2019 Detroit auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It seems like development of Toyota's new Supra is taking forever but now we finally have confirmation of the debut.

As had been rumored for some time, the covers will come off the fifth-generation Supra at the 2019 Detroit auto show on next January.

Toyota made the confirmation on Monday in a conversation on its Facebook page in Germany, which was first noted by the folks at the Supra MkV forum.

It's not surprising that the debut is coming up as BMW has already introduced its new Z4, a car that not only shares a rear-wheel-drive platform with the Toyota but also an inline-6 engine, eight-speed automatic transmission and production site in Austria.

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

The inline-6 is BMW's 3.0-liter turbocharged mill which in the Supra should be rated around 335 horsepower, which should be enough to see the car sprint to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds. A Toyota-developed hybrid powertrain with more power is expected later in the life cycle, possibly in a track-focused model. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, also borrowed from BMW, is also expected, bringing with it around 260 hp.

We also know the car will come with a rear differential to split torque between the rear wheels. Stopping power meanwhile will come from a Brembo brake package with four-piston calipers and large-diameter discs.

Toyota in September said an uncompromised focus on performance and handling resulted in the car sporting an extremely short wheelbase, low center of gravity, high body rigidity, and ideal 50-50 weight distribution. We're talking a shorter wheelbase and lower center of gravity than Toyota's 86 sports car, and body stiffness comparable with the carbon fiber-based Lexus LFA.