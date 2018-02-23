Dutch firm turns old Porsche 911s into electric cars





The Dutch sure do have an adventurous spirit. Not only is one Dutch firm working on a Tesla Model S shooting brake, but another by the name of Voitures Extravert is now taking old Porsche 911s and turning them into electric cars.

The company calls its project the "Quintessenza": a 1970s or 1980s Porsche 911 with a modern electric powertrain underneath. A 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides a range of 400 kilometers (roughly 250 miles) and provides enough power to scoot the 911 from 0-62 mph in 6.0 seconds. Other creature comforts such as air conditioning and power steering are onboard as well.

Voitures Extravert also promises improved driving dynamics with the new powertrain since the batteries are mounted in the front and back to provide a more even weight distribution. Instead of the weight-biased rear, the company says a smoother ride is present with better balance.

Perhaps what's most amazing is the fact Voitures Extravert doesn't just plop a new electric powertrain in, but that it strips the original 1970s or '80s model down and rebuilds it to mimic a 1960s-era 911. The company will not touch actual 911s from the 1960s, noting their value and meaning to so many enthusiasts. Its mission is to put more classic cars back on the streets with a modern and reliable powertrain.

Voitures Extravert says the Quintessenza is "reasonably priced" at 300,000 euros, or $370,000. The price includes the company sourcing the donor car, parts, production, but excludes tax. If such a car checks all the right boxes, it's best to contact the company quickly. It will build just 12 cars in 2019. All five of its production slots for 2018 are sold.

And as emission regulations tighten up around Europe, the company's solution could become quite a popular option.