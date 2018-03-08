Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Volvo S60 leaked - Image via Teknikens Värld Enlarge Photo

A photo of the redesigned Volvo S60 has made its way onto the Internet just as the Swedish automaker begins to tease its new sedan.

The photo was posted by Swedish website Teknikens Värld and reveals the S60 from the rear. A teaser photo showing the sedan from the front was released by Volvo a week ago.

Volvo isn't pulling any surprises regarding the design. The S60 resembles a scaled-down version of the S90, just like the redesigned Volvo V60 resembles a scaled-down V90. The interior should also be a direct match with the V60's cabin.

The Swedish automaker only this week presented the V60 at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, so the reveal of the S60 can't be far. A debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show toward the end of this month is a strong possibility. Both cars are due in showrooms later this year, as 2019 models.

Teaser for 2019 Volvo S60 Enlarge Photo 2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo 2019 Volvo V60 Enlarge Photo

We already know the new V60 is about 5.0 inches longer than the model it replaces, and we expect a similar increase in length for the new S60 over its own predecessor. Most of that extra length, about 3.75 inches, will go into the wheelbase and primarily benefit rear-seat passengers by increasing legroom.

Expect the S60 to initially arrive in T5 and T6 guises, delivering 250 and 316 horsepower, respectively. T6 and T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid models, the latter with around 400 hp, are also in the pipeline but their availability in the U.S. remains unclear. An 8-speed automatic will be standard across the range.

Unlike the V60, which will be sourced from Volvo's plant in Torslanda, Sweden, the S60 will be the first model produced at Volvo's new plant located just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Volvo will also build the next-generation XC90 at the U.S. plant starting in 2021.

Stay tuned for an update.