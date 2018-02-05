Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Behold the first spy shots of the first-ever BMW X4 M.

Yes, the folks at the M division are bowing to demand pressures for more SUVs and will add the new X4 M as well as a new X3 M to join the existing X5 M and X6 M.

This way the M division will have direct rivals for Mercedes-AMG's GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe duo in the small SUV segment.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 and GLC63 Coupe Enlarge Photo

Just note that the X4 M is based on a second-generation X4 that BMW is introducing this year. The first X4 was only introduced for 2015, but since the X3 on which it is based has already been redesigned the X4 needs to be redesigned too.

Underpinning the new X4 as well as this X4 M variant is a modular platform known as CLAR. The platform debuted in the 2016 7-Series and brings to the table lightweight construction and compatibility with alternative powertrains.

Under the hood of the M version should be a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6, either borrowed from the M2 or the M3/M4. The latter is more likely, meaning output in the X4 M should be well over 400 horsepower. Something close to the 450 mark is likely.

2019 BMW X4 M spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The transmission will be an 8-speed automatic and drive will be to all four wheels via a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

The M division will also offer enthusiasts a tamer M Performance offering. This will be badged an X4 M40i and run the same 355-hp 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 fitted to the X3 M40i.

The X4 M40i should debut alongside the standard X4 in the next few months. The X4 M will likely trail the standard X4 by six months to a year.