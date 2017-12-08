Experience the Kia Stinger in an interactive shopping salon

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Kia opening Stinger Salons Enlarge Photo

Kia wants the world to know all about its new Stinger sedan.

It's a vehicle that could help Kia reach more folks and have them far more interested in what the Korean automaker has to offer. A 365-horsepower sporting 4-door tends to do that.

Kia wants to get the car in front of as many people as possible, and to achieve its goals there's a unique approach being taken. This holiday season you'll be able to see what the Stinger is all about by finding a Stinger Salon.

Opening in shopping centers around the country, Kia is setting up these Stinger Salons as a means to have folks learn a whole lot more about the car. Product specialists are on site and can answer any questions a customer might have. But these salons are about more than simply showing off the new Stinger.

It's the car that gets folks in the door, but once inside they can learn about the brand as a whole. Through interactive exhibits, those who wander through the salon doors will find out that the Stinger is faster than a base Porsche Panamera or that Kia is the highest ranked brand for initial quality, per JD Power.

This sounds like a smart marketing tool to improve public perception of the Kia brand as a whole. It's the Stinger that will catch many a shopper's eye, but maybe the rest of the information found inside the salon will stick with them as well.

The first three salons are open at the Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Maryland, Old Orchard Mall in Skokie, Illinois, and Westchester Mall in White Plains, New York. More will open in 2018 at Domain in Austin, Texas, Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia, Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara, California, and Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, California.