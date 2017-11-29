GMC is ready to conquer winter with the Sierra All Mountain concept

Follow Joel Add to circle



Winter is coming, and GMC is more prepared than ever as it has introduced two takes on what it calls the Sierra All Mountain concept.

One version is based upon the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali crew cab with four-wheel drive, and the other takes its roots from the Sierra 2500HD All Terrain X. Both versions of the All Mountain concept add tank-like tracks from Mattracks to blast through the snow and other inhospitable terrain.

The All Mountain concepts also feature bodyside graphics; wheel well and underbody LED lights; snowboard racks and other accessories by Thule; an amplifier and dual pod speaker setup from Thule; a RIGID E-Series 30-inch light bar; and a soft roll-up tonneau cover from Advantage.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain Concept Enlarge Photo

Powering both concepts is GMC's 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine producing 445 horsepower and a monstrous 910 pound-feet of torque. All the power is sent to the tracks via an Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission.

The All Terrain X version is on display this week at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show, while the 2500HD Denali-based truck will spend the winter season on display in Vail at Vail Resorts, Inc. No, it won't be used to groom the slopes.

