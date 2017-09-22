"Forza Motorsport 7" launch trailer should have gamers psyched





The holiday season is nearly upon us, and that means major video game franchises are preparing for their next installments. In Xbox news, "Forza Motorsport 7" will lead the charge for racing simulators, and the game has a new launch trailer.

Like the past few times we've seen "FM7" in action, the game looks downright gorgeous running in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. However, that's with the help of Microsoft's latest console, the Xbox One X. The same results shouldn't be expected with older Xbox One consoles. We also know "FM7" will feature a whopping 700 cars at launch, which is up from the 450 cars in "FM6."

From Formula E racers, vintage European sports cars, and even Australian icons from the V8 Supercars series, every enthusiast should find something to love in "FM7." In the trailer, we're also treated to rainy scenes at dusk of a McLaren P1 racer hustling around a track, a Nissan S15 Silvia getting sideways, and the video game's cover star, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, tearing up a digitalized road course.

"Forza Motorsport 7" won't be alone on store shelves for long, though. Sony will release "Gran Turismo Sport," the latest installment in the "Real Driving Simulator" franchise. Despite boasting fewer cars, "Gran Turismo" has always had a knack for details, and "GTS" seems to be shaping up as quite a gem, too.

Gamers will be able to pick up "FM7" on September 29, and GTS will be released just a few weeks later on October 17.