Mercedes-Benz has just introduced a redesigned GLE for 2020, and once again the mid-size crossover SUV will spawn a pair of high-performance AMGs.

We've already been treated to the GLE53 whose mild-hybrid powertrain delivers a respectable 429 horsepower. However, the version we're most interested in is the redesigned GLE63 sledgehammer, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

Compared to the regular GLE, the tester for the GLE63 has a lower and wider stance. There's also no missing the massive brakes with bright red calipers at the front, plus the quad-tip exhaust with AMG's signature square-shape design at the rear.

Under the hood should be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. Peak output should be in the vicinity of 603 horsepower, the same the engine produces in the latest E63 S and S63 sedans.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Look for the redesigned GLE63 to debut next year as a 2021 model. A coupe-like version based on the redesigned GLE Coupe is also in the pipeline. By the time they arrive, BMW will have new X5 M and X6 M models on its hands. Audi will also have an alternative with the new RS Q8.

Production of all GLE variants takes place at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.