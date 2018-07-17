Production versions of ID Buzz and Crozz concepts to be made in US

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen is developing a family of electric cars based on a modular platform dubbed the MEB, and at least two of them will be made in the United States.

The confirmation was made by Volkswagen Group of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken in an interview with Autocar published Tuesday.

Woebcken confirmed the two vehicles as the production versions of the ID Buzz and ID Crozz concepts unveiled in 2017, which are due in 2022 and 2020 respectively.

The ID Crozz is a small SUV whose production version has been described by VW as affordable and stylish. The ID Buzz is a larger, more practical van whose production version will spawn commercial and lifestyle models, the latter to serve as a spiritual successor to the classic Microbus.

“For strong product momentum, they need to be produced in the U.S.A,” Woebcken said of the vehicles in his interview with Autocar. “It’s not possible to come into a high-volume scenario with imported cars.”

Woebcken also revealed that the versions made in the U.S. will be tweaked for local tastes, or “Americanized” as he called it.

The MEB platform underpinning the vehicles is capable of integrating an 83-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery in the floor and an electric motor at each axle. In the ID Crozz concept, the setup delivered 302 horsepower, all-wheel drive and a range of 300 miles. The platform can also handle fast-charging. The ID Crozz concept, for example, can recover 80 percent of its charge in 30 minutes via a 150-kwh DC charger.

There will be at least three additional electric cars in VW's “ID” family. One of these will be a hatchback slightly larger than the Golf. It's due in 2020 and was previewed by the original ID concept back in 2016.