2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video

Jan 22, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

When it arrived as a 2016 model, Cadillac’s CT6 ushered in a new naming strategy for the brand and marked the first use of the lightweight, aluminum-infused Omega platform for large, rear-wheel-drive cars at General Motors.

While the CT6 was never meant to be the true flagship sedan Cadillac fans have been pining over for years, its combination of sharp pricing, generous space, and impressive handling and dynamics makes it hard to beat for buyers after a large, luxurious sedan.

Cadillac’s currently working to make the CT6 even better. A prototype for a facelifted version has been spotted and reveals that some major visual tweaks are in the hopper.

Cadillac Escala concept

Cadillac Escala concept

Enlarge Photo

Cadillac’s gorgeous Escala concept from the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance points the way.

The grille and lower bumper valance at the front matches the design on the Escala concept. The concept's floating pinhead pattern for the grille is also visible through the camouflage gear in some of the shots.

Another key change borrowed from the Escala will be thinner, more horizontal headlights. On the prototype, it looks like the lights, while still dummy units, almost meet up with the grille. This is in contrast to the more vertical units on the existing CT6. The tail-lights should also be tweaked to reflect the design on the Escala.

We’re not expecting such major changes in the cabin, though it’s likely we’ll see some new electronic driving aids offered. Cadillac’s hands-free Super Cruise self-driving system has already been made available for 2018. The system is capable of handling itself on single-lane, limited-access highway driving and proved to be very useful in our recent test. Cadillac’s friendlier version of the CUE infotainment system should also feature.

It’s not clear what Cadillac is planning for the powertrains but we know the brand is getting its own twin-turbocharged V-8 likely displacing 4.2 liters. It’s possible we’ll see this engine in the facelifted CT6, just don’t expect a CT6-V model. Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen says the engine is about refinement, not performance. A plug-in hybrid option was introduced for 2017.

Look for the facelifted CT6 to debut in 2018, as a 2019 model.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video 2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots
Pair of Corvettes, including first 2019 ZR1, fetches $2.3M at auction Pair of Corvettes, including first 2019 ZR1, fetches $2.3M at auction
2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction 2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.