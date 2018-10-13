2019 Ford Edge ST, 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, 2021 Porsche 911 GT3: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Edge ST

Ford has a version of its Edge crossover with 335 horsepower on tap, and we've just driven one. It's called the Edge ST, and it's the replacement for last year's Edge Sport. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype first drive, Namibia, Africa, October, 2018

Another vehicle we tested was Audi's new e-tron, albeit in prototype form only. We found the e-tron to be a promising entry to the electric car arena, especially when you factor in the very reasonable $75,795 starting price.

2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

If money's no option then you may want to sample Rolls-Royce's absolutely royal Cullinan. It starts almost $100k above the rival Bentley Bentayga and could quite possibly become the British brand's most popular model. After driving one in Wyoming, we now know why.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A new generation of the 911, the 992, arrives later this year in Carrera and Carrera S guise. However, Porsche is already out testing more hardcore variants of the car including the GT3, a new prototype for which was spotted this week. The good news is that it looks like it will stick with a naturally aspirated engine.

2019 Hennessey Heritage Edition Ford F-150

Hennessey is back with a tuned Ford F-150 spitting out 758 horsepower. The truck is the Texan tuner's latest creation to don the Heritage Edition label, and it's priced from $74,500, which includes the cost of the donor F-150.

2018 Pickup Design Exy 6x6 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Another tuned pickup in the headlines this week was the crazy Exy 6x6 based on the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. It was developed by a firm called Pickup Design, and right now it's only a concept.

Bollinger B2

Electric car startup Bollinger this week showed off a new pickup truck called the B2. It's a sister vehicle to Bollinger's B1 SUV first shown in 2017, and should all go to plan it will be in production at a plant in Michigan around 2020.

2019 Mazda CX-5 (Japanese spec)

The Mazda CX-5 is one of our favorite crossovers, thanks to sporty handling. That handling should soon be improved thanks to the addition of G-Vectoring Control Plus, which applies the brakes on the outside wheels when exiting a corner to stabilize the vehicle. Better yet, the CX-5 is also about to see Mazda's 2.5-liter turbo added to the powertrain lineup.