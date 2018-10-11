Mazda CX-5 gets punchy 2.5-liter turbo, GVC Plus handling

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mazda has introduced a round of updates for its CX-5 small crossover SUV including the addition of a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4.

The updates were announced Thursday for the Japanese market and should be announced for more markets shortly.

Mazda's 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 is a punchy unit already found in the Mazda 6 and CX-9, where it delivers a peak 250 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers should provide plenty of poke in the smaller CX-5, especially lower in the rev range.

2019 Mazda CX-5 (Japanese spec)

The other big piece of news is the introduction of the G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) handling feature. This is an enhancement of the G-Vectoring Control system that debuted in 2016 which is designed to improve traction during cornering by controlling the vertical load on each axle by varying engine torque. GVC Plus goes a step further by adding braking function into the mix.

As the driver steers out of a corner by returning the steering wheel to the center position, GVC Plus applies a light braking force to the outer wheels, providing a stabilizing moment that helps restore the vehicle to straight line running. This is particularly helpful during sudden maneuvers like swerving to avoid an object. Mazda said the system also provides a reassuring feeling of control when changing lanes on the highway and when driving on snow or other slippery road surfaces.

The design of the updated CX-5 remains unchanged, which is a good thing considering the SUV is one of the best lookers on the market. There are new colors for some of the wheels and inside there are new designs for some of the switches, along with new materials and extra speakers in the standard audio system.

2019 Mazda CX-5 (Japanese spec)

Finally, Mazda has also added a CX-5 Exclusive Mode special edition that comes standard with high-quality materials such as Nappa leather and real woodgrain decorative panels. The special edition also gets some extra tech including a surround-view camera monitoring system and a 7.0-inch display in the instrument cluster.

Mazda is yet to announce availability of the updated CX-5 in the United States. We're also waiting for information on availability of the CX-5's 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel currently offered overseas.

