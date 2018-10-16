2019 Porsche Panamera GTS, 2020 BMW Alpina B7, Mercedes-AMG One: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche Panamera GTS

Porsche's second-generation Panamera has just received the GTS treatment. With a starting price of $129,350, it's the cheapest way to get into a V-8-powered Panamera.

BMW is working on an update for its 7-Series and that means the Alpina version of the car, the B7, is also due for an update. Today we have the first spy shots of the updated B7 which looks to be taking on a handsome, muscular look.

We're going to have to wait a little while longer for Mercedes-AMG's highly anticipated One hypercar. Not surprisingly, making the car's Formula 1 engine suitable for road use is turning out to be more of a challenge than expected.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

