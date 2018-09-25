Volvo V60 wagon sharpened with R-Design and R-Design Pro upgrades

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volvo's newest V60 wagon is one handsome load lugger. It's a great alternative to the XC60 if you loathe the idea of driving a crossover SUV but still want the added cargo space, and now it can look downright sporty thanks to the addition of an R-Design package. Buyers in some markets will also be able to add extra features with a new R-Design Pro pack.

Volvo's R-Design packs aren't designed to offer serious performance upgrades but they do sharpen the look of the vehicles, in addition to some mild tuning tweaks.

For the V60, the R-Design pack adds cool touches like gloss black accents to the exterior and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED fog lights and front parking sensors (to accompany the rear ones) are also standard.

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

Inside, the black accents continues with a black headliner and black leather used on the steering wheel and gear lever. You'll also find sports pedals and R-Design-etched tread plates. The front seats feature better bolstering and are joined by metal mesh interior inlays, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a central rear armrest with built-in storage and cupholders.

The R-Design pack also adds sport-tuned suspension said to deliver a more engaging driving experience via stiffer spring rates, faster-responding dampers, thicker anti-roll bars and a 12-millimeter lower ride height.

On top of this is the R-Design Pro pack which adds a number of extras including 19-inch wheels, tinted glass, keyless entry and start, hands-free tailgate operation, ambient lighting, a head-up display, heated front seats, and a memory function for the driver's seat.

2019 Volvo V60 R-Design

Volvo fans looking for more serious performance can look forward to the automaker offering more vehicles with the new Polestar Engineered label currently found exclusively on the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered. This model gets cool items like Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and a power bump.

The new V60 is available in the United States for 2019. It features a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels in the base model, while a 316-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 powers all four wheels in the T6. Plug-in hybrid T6 and T8 Twin Engine models are in the pipeline, including potentially a V60 T8 Polestar Engineered.

Availability of the R-Design and R-Design Pro packs in the U.S. will be announced at a later date.