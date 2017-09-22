Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The current Porsche Boxster and Cayman were morphed into the new 718 line when the vehicles received their respective mid-cycle updates in 2017.

Porsche is now readying the next stage of performance for the 718 line, the GTS models.

A prototype for the 718 Boxster GTS was spotted in July. Today we have our first look at a prototype for the 718 Cayman GTS.

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Like its open-top sibling, the 718 Cayman GTS can be distinguished by its new front fascia incorporating an A-wing design similar to what we see on the 918 Spyder hypercar. There’s also a new lip spoiler below the front fascia.

Given the lack of camouflage gear, the debut can’t be far. Don’t be surprised if we see the cars unveiled in November at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. We’re expecting them as 2018 models.

The previous Boxster and Cayman GTS came with a more powerful version of the engine fitted to the Boxster and Cayman S.

2015 Porsche Cayman GTS

We’ll likely see Porsche do the same with the 718-badged models, meaning a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 should be sitting behind the cabin. The engine delivers 350 horsepower in the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, so something between 365 and 375 horses is reasonable for the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS.

Along with the extra power, Porsche should add top-end chassis options as standard. Think standard Sport Chrono and Porsche Active Suspension Management.

Note, the GTS models won’t represent the pinnacle of the 718 range. Successors to the awesome and uber-collectable Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 are coming—and both are expected to come with naturally aspirated flat-6 engines.