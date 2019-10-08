Lamborghini is plotting a fourth model line for launch around 2025, likely to be a four-door gran tourer along the lines of 2008's well-received Estoque concept car. However, instead of an internal-combustion engine we could see the car go down the electric route.

Citing comments from Lamborghini R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani, Autocar reported on Tuesday that an electric GT with four doors and 2+2 seating is now the leading contender for a fourth Lamborghini model line, though the project will still need to be signed off by senior management at Lamborghini's Volkswagen Group parent.

“If you look at the timing for a fourth model line, there is the potential that this will be the right time for a full-electric vehicle,” he said.

Maurizio Reggiani

Another option is thought to be a third supercar.

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali as early as 2017 said he was open to an electric car, adding that the technology wasn't advanced enough yet in terms of delivering the the handling, weight and performance characteristics expected of the marque.

That could certainly change by the time 2025 rolls around, given the pace at which battery technology is advancing. The next breakthrough is expected to come from solid-state batteries which automakers will start introducing next decade. The technology promises shorter charge times, less weight, and less susceptibility to overheating.

2008 Lamborghini Estoque Concept

Interestingly, 2025 is also when fellow VW Group brand Bentley is expected to launch its own EV. And another member of VW Group's ultra-luxury brands, Bugatti, is also thought to be investigating an EV, suggesting that the three brands could share development costs.

Thanks largely to the success of the Urus, which accounts for 60 percent of sales, Lamborghini is on track to easily eclipse its self-imposed sales limit of 8,000 cars per year. Sales in the first half of 2019 already hit 4,554 units, up 96 percent on the same period a year ago.

It means Lamborghini will likely soon reach the 10,000 annual sales limit that will force it to meet harsher emissions standards imposed on larger automakers. Together with new hybrid models in the pipeline, an EV would help Lamborghini reduce its fleet-wide average emissions—a must if the brand wants to preserve its V-12.