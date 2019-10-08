BMW has high expectations for the M8 performance lineup.

In June, execs touted the 2020 M8's prowess around the Nürburgring-Nordschliefe in coupe and convertible four. On Tuesday, BMW revealed the more practical performance machine that's related to the two-doors: the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe. There may be faster laps around the 'Ring, but very few of those laps will seat four adults.

The 2020 M8 Gran Coupe will arrive in the U.S. in March 2020 in two flavors: regular and extra-strength Competition. The former makes 600 horsepower and will cost $130,995 to start, while the latter makes 617 hp and will cost $143,995.

For that much, the M8 Gran Coupe will be equipped with a potent 4.4-liter twin-turbo S63 V-8 that makes at least 600 hp and 553 pound-feet of torque driving all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain is largely lifted from the M5, which means the M8 will be hashtag-blessed with a rear-drive-only mode for owners who can't stand the sight of pristine 285/35ZR20 rubber at the rear. According to BMW, the M8 will accelerate up to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds, which is the same as the coupe and convertible despite the Gran Coupe's added heft of about 200 pounds.

The M8 Competition Gran Coupe adds more power—617 hp—and sprints up to 60 mph a fraction of a tick faster: 3.0 seconds. The added $13,000 cost has its perks: the M8 Competition Gran Coupe has "Competition" badges that will help establish a pecking order in the vintage race car paddock. Those models also add stiffer engine mounts and an M-tuned sport exhaust to bark the turbo V-8 sounds into the ether.

The M8 Gran Coupe shares most of its hardware with the M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible—and M5, X5 M and X6 M by extension. That means all-wheel-drive traction, customizable modes for engine, suspension, steering, all-wheel-drive, and even brake modes. (The M8 Gran Coupe gets BMW's somewhat controversial brake-by-wire system that varies depending on setting.)

Compared to the M8 Coupe and Convertible, the M8 Gran Coupe is more than 9 inches longer, and rides atop a wheelbase that's nearly 8 inches longer. Rear passengers get 36.6 inches of leg room, which is about as much as a compact sedan but they're welcome to catch a cab if they would rather. The M8 Gran Coupe's top speed is up to 190 mph—likely to beat any yellow cab on the planet—and buyers can opt for any number of performance upgrades such as carbon ceramic brakes, carbon fiber exterior accents, and a day at BMW's driving school (all of which are highly recommended).

The M8 will compete against the AMG-GT 4-Door and Porsche Taycan for 'Ring supremacy and well-heeled buyers' wallets. Bring popcorn, the show should be great.