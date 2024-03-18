BMW's next-generation EV family, known as the Neue Klasse, is coming soon. The first members to arrive will be a sedan and SUV, sitting in the same segments as the 3-Series and X3. BMW already previewed the sedan with with last year's Vision Neue Klasse concept, and soon we'll get a preview of the SUV with a concept called the Vision Neue Klasse X.

Lamborghini's oldest nameplate, the 350 GT, has turned 60. To celebrate, Lamborghini took the oldest surviving example, the second car to roll off the production line, back to Geneva where the first car made its world debut. Lamborghini held onto that first car for testing purposes but it was later destroyed when it was rear-ended at a traffic stop.

Buyers of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse can order a supercharger upgrade from Ford Performance that will lift output to 810 hp. The upgrade costs less than $10,000, excluding installation, and can be performed at any Ford dealership.

