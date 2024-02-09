Like its internal-combustion counterpart, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV will get a long-wheelbase variant.

First reported by Car and Driver, and subsequently confirmed to Motor Authority by a Cadillac spokesperson, the long-wheelbase model will be called the Escalade IQL. It's not expected to reach dealerships until after the standard Escalade IQ, which is scheduled to start deliveries this summer.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

The Escalade IQL will likely follow the template of the current long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, with styling carried over from the standard-wheelbase model and a stretch in the middle to increase space in the rear two rows of seats.

The standard Escalade IQ already measures 224.3 inches long, 76.1 inches tall, and 94.1 inches wide, with a 136.2-inch wheelbase. That means its wheelbase is already about two inches longer than that of the internal-combustion Escalade ESV, although the electric model is about three inches shorter overall.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

First shown last summer, the Escalade IQ boasts up to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque from a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain. This will launch the IQ to 60 mph in about five seconds, while an Ultium 24-module, 200-plus-kwh battery pack shared with the GMC Hummer EV Pickup should allow for 450 miles of range, according to Cadillac. The Escalade IQ also gets a version of the Hummer EV's Crab Walk, dubber Cadillac Arrival.

In addition to the Escalade IQ and IQL, Cadillac has the smaller Optiq and Vistiq SUVs in the pipeline, as well as the Celestiq flagship. But the launches of these models could be affected by continued issues with the ramp up of General Motors' Ultium EVs. The automaker struggled to accelerate EV production in 2023 as planned.