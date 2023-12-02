Abt, a motorsports and tuning company with close ties to Audi, rolled out an Audi R8 road car modeled on the R8 LMS GT2 race car that competes in DTM. It's called the XGT, and it's possibly the last version of the R8 we see.

Scene from “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

A prequel to 2015's hit movie “Mad Max: Fury Road” arrives in theaters next May, and the first trailer was released this week. The new movie, “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” focuses on the early life of Imperator Furiosa, the character portrayed in "Fury Road" by Charlize Theron.

2024 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch

A redesigned Porsche Panamera arrives for the 2024 model year, and buyers will have new personalization options available via Porsche's Sonderwunsch program. The automaker this week previewed just what's possible with a one-off Panamera featuring a two-tone paint finish complete with a clear coat laced with gold flakes.

2025 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban were revealed in updated form. They arrive next year as 2025 models, and feature revised styling, new technology, and a more powerful diesel engine.

2025 Audi S5 Sportback spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Audi was spotted testing a prototype for its next S5 Sportback, and this time there was video of one them at the Nürburgring. The test vehicle is heavily camouflaged but the general shape and some finer details like the internals of the headlights and the design of the grille can clearly be seen.

Ferrari LaFerrari successor (F250) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Ferrari was also spotted testing prototypes for what's thought to be the successor to the LaFerrari, and some of them were spotted lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track. The new car appears to sit lower and wider than the LaFerrari, and there are rumors it may feature a V-6 forming part of a hybrid powertrain.

2025 Tesla Cybertruck - Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.

And finally, Tesla Cybertrucks started deliveries to customers this week. The electric pickup is a lot more expensive than previously announced, and it's also down on range.