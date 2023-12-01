Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began, an updated 2025 Kia EV6 GT got caught testing, and the 2024 Acura TLX debuted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Deliveries of the electric Tesla Cybertruck began and many details were revealed, but questions still remain. The base price crept up to $60,990, which is about $21,000 more than promised. Range varies from an estimated 250 miles to 470 miles with a battery range extender, though it falls just short of the promised 500 miles.

The final Audi TT rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of the model after 25 years. The final car built on Nov. 10 was a TTS coupe. A successor has yet to be officially confirmed, but if the nameplate is revived it will be electric.

A 2025 Kia EV6 GT prototype appeared on public roads with heavy body cladding covering its design updates. The electric car is set to receive front and rear fascia updates, as well as new lighting and aero elements.

Pagani removed the top from its flagship model. The Huayra Imola Roadster debuted with an 838-hp twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12. A 7-speed sequential transmission sends power to the rear wheels. This monster is the latest creation of Grandi Complication, which is Pagani's special project program.

The 2024 Acura TLX debuted with a big jump in price as the base model has been dropped. The updated luxury sedan features styling tweaks, technology updates, and more standard features. Safety technology benefits from new sensors and cameras.